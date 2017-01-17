LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Infrascale, a leading provider of cloud backup and disaster recovery solutions, today announced it is now a Google Cloud Platform Technology Partner, providing a fully-managed cloud backup and disaster recovery service that provides guaranteed 15-minute failover of critical business applications in the event of a ransomware attack, server crash or site-wide disaster.

The collaboration between Infrascale and Google Cloud Platform enables organizations to better protect their data, uptime, and operational resiliency with a pay-as-you-go model, eliminating the upfront investment for organizations to procure and maintain secondary site infrastructure.

Backup to the Google Cloud

Infrascale offers a direct-to-cloud backup solution that protects laptops, desktops, and servers: Google Cloud Platform lets customers focus on what's next for their business and frees them from the overhead of managing on-premise infrastructure, provisioning servers and configuring networks. They don't have to worry about scaling; Google's built-in load balancer is part of a worldwide distributed system, the same global system that supports products like Google Maps, Gmail, and YouTube. This infrastructure and scale dramatically improves the performance of backup and recovery from Google Cloud Platform.

Disaster Recovery with the Google Cloud

Infrascale Disaster Recovery protects organizations from the crippling downtime associated with server failures, site-wide disasters, or ransomware attacks and guarantees 15-minute failover of mission-critical applications. How can a public cloud deliver that kind of failover performance? The Google Cloud takes advantage of proprietary networking innovations and software defined networking that deliver significantly higher levels of performance than other public clouds. Early DR tests with the Google Cloud Platform demonstrate industry-leading boot speeds of virtual machines (measured in seconds, not hours) which translates to dramatically less downtime.

"The reality is that every modern company depends on data and operational uptime for survival. There are no exceptions," said Chris Sterbenc, Channel Chief at Infrascale. "Infrascale is committed to expanding its disaster recovery as a service offering to all major cloud providers and we are excited to add Google Cloud to our existing lineup of Microsoft Azure and Amazon EC2 offerings."

System downtime costs U.S. businesses more than $100 billion annually. Traditional client-server backup and disaster recovery solutions were built to run on local area networks, not in today's distributed enterprise, and require considerable hardware on-premise. In stark contrast, Infrascale takes a cloud-centric approach to failover and eliminates the expensive infrastructure costs and resources needed to deliver push-button failover and business continuity.

To learn more about Infrascale's Google Cloud Platform integration, visit www.infrascale.com/google-cloud.

Availability

Infrascale's Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery solutions are immediately available to Google Cloud Platform users. Please contact Infrascale at team@infrascale.com for more information.

About Infrascale

Infrascale provides the most powerful disaster recovery and cloud backup solutions in the world. Founded in 2011, the company aims to give every organization the ability to recover from a disaster -- quickly, easily and affordably. Combining intelligent software with the power of the cloud, Infrascale cracks the disaster recovery cost barrier by removing the complexity and cost of standby infrastructure to restore operations in minutes with a push of a button. Infrascale equips businesses with the confidence to handle the unexpected by providing less downtime, greater security, and always-on availability.

Visit www.infrascale.com or follow us on Twitter at @Infrascale for more information.

