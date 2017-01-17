Enhancing Patient Outcomes- Practical Approaches to Treatment Optimisation in Parkinson's Disease

LONDON, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Published recently in European Neurological Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchNEUROLOGY, Claudia Trenkwalder et al, reports on a symposium, chaired by Claudia Trenkwalder (Germany), covering the most practical and effective approaches to enhance the outcomes of Parkinson's disease (PD) patients across all disease stages. Despite taking multiple oral medications to control the symptoms of PD, many patients experience significant OFF time each day, with troublesome motor fluctuations and dyskinesias, that impact their quality of life. Stuart Isaacson (US) discussed how to optimise ON time in PD patients once fluctuations start. He highlighted the importance of considering non-oral routes of administration of PD medication to avoid gastrointestinal issues that are common in PD and can affect medication absorption. He reviewed the results of the AM-IMPAKT (Apokyn for Motor IMProvement of morning AKinesia Trial) study, which demonstrated that delayed ON and dose failure due to poor absorption of oral levodopa can be rapidly and reliably overcome with subcutaneous apomorphine injection. Georg Ebersbach (Germany) considered the later stages of disease and the management of patients who require continuous dopaminergic stimulation. Using case study illustrations, he advised how to select the correct form of advanced therapy for patients, highlighting the importance of continuous review and monitoring to optimise their outcomes.

