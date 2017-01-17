

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Early indications suggest that Wall Street stocks may open Tuesday's session lower, as the British Prime Minister Theresa May made the Brexit speech setting out negotiating objectives. The market is keenly watching President elect Trump's countdown for the inaugural day on January 20. The Empire State report will provide a clue to factory sector in the New Year. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 80 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 11.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 24 points.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday. The Nasdaq climbed 26.63 points or 0.5 percent to 5,574.12, and the S&P 500 rose 4.20 points or 0.2 percent to 2,274.63. However, the Dow closed slightly lower, edging down 5.27 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 19,885.73.



On the economic front, the Federal Reserve of New York's Empire State Manufacturing survey for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for a consensus of 8, down from 9 last month.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak on 'Evolving Consumer Behavior: A view from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York,' with Q&A, at the Retail's Big Show 2017 event held by the National Retail Federation, in New York at 8.45 am ET.



Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard will discuss the impact of fiscal policy on monetary policy at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. at 10 am ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will deliver a keynote address at the Sacramento Business Review Economic Forecast at Sacramento State University in California, with media and audience Q&A at 6.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) agreed to buy the remaining 57.8 percent of Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) in $49.4 billion cash and stock deal. The British tobacco major, which currently owns 42.2 percent of Reynolds, has agreed on the terms of a recommended offer, in which it will pay $59.64 per Reynolds share, comprising $29.44 in cash and 0.5260 BAT ordinary shares.



Allergan Plc (AGN) and Gedeon Richter Plc. announced positive results from Venus II, the second of two pivotal phase III clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of ulipristal acetate in women with abnormal bleeding due to uterine fibroids.



Chinese language Internet search provider Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) announced the appointment of Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. Prior to joining Baidu, Lu has been with Microsoft as global executive vice president of its business units.



U.S. Water named LaMarr Barnes chief executive officer of U.S. Water Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE, Inc. (ALE). Barnes replaces former Allan Bly, who resigned after a 20-year career.



Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) reported that its net loss for the fourth-quarter widened to $73.8 million or $1.52 per share from last year's $9.5 million or $0.19 per share, reflecting an impairment charge. Its Chief Operating Officer Jerry Rulli will be leaving at the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2017. In addition, Progress intends to reduce headcount by approximately 450 employees, totaling over 20 percent of its workforce.



Asian shares closed mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai composite index closed down 6.52 points or 0.21 percent at 3,112.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 108.36 points or 0.21 percent.



Japan's Nikkie 225 surged 152.58 points or 0.80 percent at 19,287.28. Astralia's All Ordinaries fell 44.80 points or 0.77 percent at 5,776.80.



Europian shares are trading lower. France's CAC 40 is down 30.80 points or 0.63 percent, Germany's DAX is declining 107.03 or 0.92 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 47.27 points or 0.57 percent. England's FTSE 100 is down $26.28 or 0.36 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 is declining 0.66 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX