Over 150 key industry experts from the paper industry will assemble in Cologne, Germany from 3 5 April 2017 to attend Smithers Pira's Specialty Papers Europe (http://www.specialtypaperconference.com/europe).

With the global market for specialty papers expected to increase at an annual rate of 1.8% over the period of 2015-2020, more than 150 key industry professionals from across the supply chain are expected to gather at this year's Specialty Papers Europe to hear the latest updates on advancements and trends affecting the industry and to exchange their knowledge and ideas.

"Specialty Papers conference always provides excellent insight into the near and future paper market. We find it especially helpful when considering medium to long term direction for our development program."

Alicia B Richards, AquaSol Corporation

By attending Specialty Papers Europe, delegates will learn what is happening within the paper industry, gain updates on the latest policy issues, hear from high-level speakers and learn about new technologies and innovations, whilst having the opportunity to build network relationships, expand their business opportunities and meet leading personalities in the industry. Attendees to the conference will include brand owners, raw material suppliers, converters, machinery/equipment suppliers, graphic designers and packaging designers from within the specialty papers industry.

With 20 expert speakers set to provide high-level insight and advice, this year's conference will focus on specific topics related to the specialty paper manufacturing and paper supply industry including Innovation in Packaging, Barrier Developments, Coatings, Digital Printing, Innovations and New Technologies and more.

Sessions include:

Alexey Vishtal, Nestlé , Packaging sustainability and a role of fibre-based packaging in it

, Dr. Fikri E. Alemdaroglu, Daikin Chemical Europe , Fluorine or no fluorine a comparative analysis of barrier chemicals for grease proof paper

, Anna Jonhed, BillerudKorsnäs, New fiber based products for a sustainable future

Mark Crable, Crable Engineering , Colour is a key attribute of specialty papers and must be properly managed

, Jan Duffhues, Mars Europe , How paper can deliver added value to consumer packaging

, Plus many more

This year's conference promises to provide an unparalled learning and networking opportunity for anyone from within the paper industry and SNP Inc who attended a past edition of the conference labelled it as "A highly-targeted interesting conference with exceptional networking opportunities".

Exclusive to 2017 Delegates to Specialty Papers 2017 will also have the opportunity to sign up to an exclusive tour at Zanders paper mill taking place the day before the conference on Monday 3rd April. During the tour, delegates will see the Zanders paper mill including the high quality specialty papers and boards facilities. The accompanying presentation will focus on the continuous change in the international paper industry and how the "old lady" Zanders managed to return to success with new structures, products and services.

For more information on Specialty Papers Europe 2017, visit http://www.specialtypaperconference.com/europe

Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available. For more information about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Stephen Frier on +44 (0)1372 802006 or email sfrier@smithers.com.

About Smithers Pira

Smithers Pira is the worldwide authority on the packaging, paper and print industry supply chains. They provide world-leading expertise and market intelligence, and offer a range of testing services supported by comprehensive facilities in the UK and US. With over 80 years' technical and scientific experience Smithers Pira help clients around the world with their business and testing requirements.

