NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Glue Advertising was recently recognized as one of the top 20 advertising agencies in New York. Expertise.com ranked just under 2,000 agencies in the city on 25 variables, across 5 categories, and distinguished Glue for its quality of customer service.

The #1 criterion for agency selection was a history of delighted customers and outstanding service. "Ironically, we had our noses so much to the grindstone to meet client needs that we almost missed this announcement," according to Glue's CEO and partner, Cindy Machles. "Friends of the agency informed us of the good news."

Glue, which is owned by Ms. Machles and her partner, agency president Alan Rothenberg, opened its doors for business less than 3 years ago, moving into larger offices just last year to accommodate new business wins. Glue's ascendance represents an industry trend, in which smaller, privately held firms are attracting experienced brand managers who refuse to place their business with mega-agencies, where teams are bigger and costs are greater but the strategic thinking and creative output may not be of consistently high quality.

One of Glue's clients, Stuart Loesch of Meda Pharmaceuticals (now a division of Mylan), was one such marketer. Only months after awarding Glue their first piece of business -- a nasal spray for seasonal allergy -- in May 2014, he handed the agency a second brand that had been with a division of a top 3 holding company. Mr. Loesch explained, "After seeing what Glue was able to accomplish in just 2 months with one assignment, I couldn't in good conscience let our other brand, a product for asthma, languish at a big, business-as-usual agency."

"We're extremely excited by this recognition," said Mr. Rothenberg. "It confirms our belief that there is an unmet need for big-agency thinking but without the big agency." Rothenberg's turn of phrase echoes his agency's mission statement. "It confirms that we're doing all the right things for our clients and that we need to build on the momentum."

Expertise.com is a Seattle-based resource hub that connects people with experts in their community. Expertise reviewed 1,949 advertising agencies in New York to compile this list, with rankings determined by company reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism.

