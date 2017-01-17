HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCQB: WCUI), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Psoria-Shield, Inc. (PSI), has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with NewSurg to sell the Psoria-Light® (PL 1000) in the United States. NewSurg, located in Bucks County, PA, develops and distributes next generation medical lasers and equipment for cosmetic and medical practices.

The agreement allows Psoria-Shield to expand its domestic reach by utilizing NewSurg's deep and established sales and marketing channels. NewSurg has committed to purchase a minimum of two (2) PL 1000's per month and has been doing so since October. These units are placed with various dermatologists across the country that are looking for an alternative to their aging and costly excimer phototherapy lasers.

NewSurg has been successfully representing major manufacturers in the aesthetic and dermatology markets for more than 25 years. The company views this advanced therapeutic unit as an important addition to the derm marketplace and appreciates the advantages that this high powered, targeted, UV-B and UV-A system brings to patients who suffer from psoriasis, vitiligo and eczema. "I believe that this unique phototherapy technology will revolutionize the way these skin disorders are currently being treated in physician's offices," said NewSurg's President Dave Konstanzer.

NewSurg has expert representatives throughout the US focused on the dermatology market and can be reached at (215) 822-7722.

About Wellness Center USA, Inc.

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (www.wellnesscenterusa.com) is a hybrid healthcare company that combines best in class technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It was created to address important healthcare and wellness needs via breakthrough solutions, all centered around the "well-being of the body and mind". Wellness Center USA, Inc. is the parent company of three businesses reporting consolidated: Stealth Mark, National Pain Centers, and Psoria-Shield.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements and projections contained in this presentation that are not statements or financial results of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements and projections include statements regarding any proposed exchange transactions, the anticipated closing date of such transactions and future results following a closing of the transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "pending", "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." While it is not possible to identify all factors, risks and uncertainties that might relate to, affect or arise from the proposed transactions and plans which might cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, such factors, risks and uncertainties include delays in completing the transactions, difficulties in integrating operations following the transactions, difficulties in manufacturing and delivering products, potential market rejection of products or services, increased competitive pressures, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which the parties are engaged, changes in the securities markets and other factors, risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the SEC.

Contact Info:

Wellness Center USA, Inc.

Tel: (847) 925-1885

www.wellnesscenterusa.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Arthur Douglas & Associates, Inc.

Arthur Batson

Phone: 407-478-1120

www.arthurdouglasinc.com



