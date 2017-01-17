eir IoT Connect Offers Immediate Deployment, Scalability and Control of IoT Projects

Asavie, the provider of next-generation enterprise mobility management and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, announced today that eir Business, the principal provider of fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services in Ireland has announced the global availability of eir IoT Connect, enabling businesses to harness the power of the Internet of Things.

eir Business is the first Irish carrier to launch an online-IoT managed connectivity service with global coverage. eir IoT Connect provides the ability to offer single SIM IoT connections quickly to enterprises and rapidly scale these to thousands of connections as required.

eir IoT Connect is a self-service online store enabling its global users to set up and manage cellular connectivity for IoT devices. It provides small and large businesses with cellular mobile connectivity (including global roaming), offering an online self-service portal to manage IoT assets inside a secure private network. eir IoT Connect is built on Asavie PassBridge™ an IoT connectivity platform designed to enable telecom providers such as eir to deliver highly scalable and secure SIM-based M2M connectivity solutions to global customers.

eir IoT Connect offers businesses of all sizes the opportunity to prototype, build and deploy connected IoT devices quickly and securely with immediate connection to the service. This same day worldwide connection allows businesses anywhere to accelerate IoT innovation reducing time to revenue and smashing sales cycle delays. With no restrictions on the minimum number of connections the service is available to any business regardless of size offering significant opportunities for scalability and flexibility. Transparent pricing offers businesses full visibility of costs with the ability to set data consumption limits, as well as full reporting capabilities.

Bill Archer, Managing Director, eir Business said, "eir IoT Connect is the latest innovative technology solution that eir Business is bringing to market and we are already seeing the huge benefits that it can bring to businesses. Together with Asavie, we are committed to ensuring our customers can access all the benefits of the Internet of Things. Our online store offers customers immediate deployment, scalability and control of IoT projects. The reliability, security and reach of the eir network, together with our analytic tools, make it easier than ever for our customers to benefit from advances in IoT deployments, as well as gaining the intelligence needed to drive business decisions."

Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie said, "We are delighted to partner with eir Business to deliver its IoT Connectivity management solution. IoT Connect is built on our secure connectivity platform to enable global enterprise of all sizes to immediately deploy and scale their IoT projects. By securely managing their connection to the Internet and eliminating the typical delays in deployment and revenue generation, enterprises can immediately benefit from the IoT economy."

About Asavie

Asavie makes connectivity simple. The Asavie PassBridge™ platform delivers on demand connectivity services to manage and secure connectivity across diverse networks, at scale. In partnership with over 20 leading mobile operators including AT&T, Telefonica, Three and Vodafone, as well as hardware providers such as Dell, Asavie enables over 10,000 end-user enterprises large and small to scale their smart, connected projects resulting in increased cost savings and rapid delivery of new services to market.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005809/en/

