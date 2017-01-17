Frost & Sullivan Names Skycure as 2016 Company of the Year for Mobile Enterprise Security

By focusing first on solving the harder iOS security challenge then extending to Android, Skycure's trailblazing Threat Defense Solution dominates the Mobile Enterprise Security Market

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the mobile enterprise security industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Skycure with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award. Skycure distinguished itself in the mobile security market by focusing on securing iOS devices using a public API right from the time of its inception, instead of developing security detection and protection solutions for the more open and customizable Android OS. This R&D path helped Skycure develop technology that better protects both platforms while simplifying the app upgrade process through the official app stores. Skycure also developed the first active honeypot technology in the mobile security industry, which the company has since patented.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457360/FrostSullivan_Skycure.jpg

Skycure continues its market ascendance as it endows enterprises with proactive security that consumes less than 3% of battery charge, boasts near-zero false positive and false negative rates, offers a mature management console, and is tightly integrated with all leading EMM systems. All these benefits combine to make Skycure a highly popular security solution provider among Fortune 500 companies.

The Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year Award requires a company to demonstrate excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership. Skycure demonstrated visionary innovation & performance, as well as customer impact above industry competitors to win the award. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Skycure uses an app that leverages only public application programming interfaces (APIs) from Apple and Google, thereby enabling app downloads of the Skycure app from public app stores rather than requiring enterprise sideloading models. Its effort to keep the native OS experience unchanged for end users, ensures that data privacy walls are strictly maintained between employers and employees, and minimize the impact on battery life have been key to winning business from enterprises.

Another benefit of the public API approach is the unmatched power of Skycure's crowd-sourced intelligence in rapidly identifying both good and bad apps and networks, and also determining the OS upgradability of each device. When an attack is detected, the Skycure app opens a virtual private network (VPN) connection for the duration of the attack and shuts it down when the attack ends, thus offering a critical privacy and battery saving feature.

"In addition to securing smartphones and tablets, Skycure is looking to extend its technology into Internet of Things (IoT) applications like connected kiosks and automobiles. As network security vulnerabilities are inherent in IoT, Skycure has abundant opportunities to apply its crowd-sourced and cloud-based security intelligence to protect against known and unknown threats," said Frost & Sullivan Principal Consultant Jarad Carleton. "It is already protecting IoT devices used in public locations and is in a position to expand that line of business as IoT technology evolves."

With the aim of alleviating the challenge of the workforce shortage in IT security, Skycure's R&D engineers provide automated protection and not just detection. The company also places an emphasis on tight enterprise integrations, allowing enterprises to continue using their existing solutions and processes instead of investing in new ones.

"Significantly, Skycure made sure to ease the path to adoption of its solutions. It made proof of concept (POC) mobile malware detection testing simple for enterprises by presenting a full version of the app on the Apple and Google app stores," noted Carleton. "Following POC testing, organizations that wish to license Skycure can have a fully featured enterprise cloud instance, which includes advanced security, enterprise integrations, and automated protection. The installation process is so streamlined that customers with thousands of mobile endpoints can complete a phased rollout within a few days."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Skycure

Skycureis the leader inmobile threat defense. Skycure's platform offers unparalleled depth of threat intelligence to predict, detect and protect against the broadest range of existing and unknown threats. Skycure's predictive technology uses a layered approach that leverages massive crowd-sourced threat intelligence, in addition to both device- and server-based analysis, to proactively protect mobile devices from malware, network threats, and app/OS vulnerability exploits. Skycure Research Labs have identified some of the most-discussed mobile device vulnerabilities of the past few years, including Accessibility Clickjacking, No iOS Zone, Malicious Profiles, Invisible Malicious Profiles, WifiGate and LinkedOut. The company is backed by Foundation Capital, Shasta Ventures, Pitango Venture Capital, New York Life, Mike Weider, Peter McKay, Lane Bess, and other strategic investors.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

