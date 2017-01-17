New Possibilities for B Cell Targeted Therapy in Multiple Sclerosis

LONDON, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Catherine Amey; European Neurological Review, 2016;11(Suppl.1):5-9; http://www.touchneurology.com/articles/b-cell-targeted-therapy-multiple-sclerosis-new-possibilities

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151014/276718LOGO )



Published recently in European Neurological Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchNEUROLOGY, Catherine Amey explains how the role of B cells in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis (MS) may not be simply related to their ability to produce antibodies. B cells are highly efficient antigen-presenting cells, producing cytokines that can change the microenvironment and can mediate negative effects through astrocyte populations. Furthermore, as well as producing antibodies, B cells produce ectopic lymphoid follicle-like aggregates that persist in the brains of MS patients. This improved understanding of the centrality of the B cell in the biology of MS presents greater opportunities for developing effective therapies. The lymphocyte antigen CD20 is not expressed at early stem and pro B cell stages, nor on most short- or long-lived plasma cells. This presents the possibility that anti-CD20 treatment could deplete the intermediate stage of B-cell development while preserving the ability of stem cells to repopulate and protecting pre-existing humoural immunity. Ocrelizumab is a humanised monoclonal antibody that depletes CD20+ B cells via multiple mechanisms. In the OPERA I and OPERA II trials, compared with interferon beta-1a (IFNß-1a) treatment over 96 months, ocrelizumab significantly reduced: the annualised relapse rate, 12- and 24-week confirmed disease progression, T1 gadolinium-enhancing lesions and new and/or enlarging T2 lesions. Overall, in OPERA I and OPERA II, ocrelizumab had a similar safety profile to that of IFNß-1a over the study period. The OPERA I and OPERA II studies therefore provide strong support of for the theory that targeting CD20+ B cells as a potential therapeutic approach in relapsing MS.

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

http://www.touchneurology.com/articles/b-cell-targeted-therapy-multiple-sclerosis-new-possibilities

Disclosure:Catherine Amey is an employee of Touch Medical Media, Reading, UK. This article reports the proceedings of a sponsored satellite symposium held at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis in Barcelona 2015 and, as such, has not been subject to this journal's usual peer-review process. A member of the editorial board reviewed the report before publication. This report contains information about a non-authorised product(s)/investigational drug(s).

Note to the Editor

touchNEUROLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes

European Neurological Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of neurology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

http://www.touchNEUROLOGY.com

For inquires please contact:

Carla Denaro - Managing Editor

T: +44 (0) 207 193 6093

managingeditor@touchmedicalmedia.com

Providing practical opinion to support best practice for busy healthcare professionals.