Personal Connection is Paramount for Booking.com's 2016 Guest Review Awards

AMSTERDAM, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Apartments and other vacation rental properties lead the perfect-10 pack as 70% of travellers say they have the best time when they can make themselves at home

Today Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, is honouring its accommodation partners that consistently deliver great guest experiences with a 2016 Guest Review Award. Based on over 110 million reviews, this year 355,535 properties in 205 countries and territories are being recognised with Italy (53,005), the United States (24,761), France (23,003), Germany (18,221), Spain (18,037), the UK (16,514), Austria (12,659), Greece (12,439), Croatia (12,219), and Poland (10,399) taking home the most awards.

Vacation rental options such as apartments, holiday homes and villas top the list of properties earning a highly-coveted perfect 10 review score this year, making up more than 70% of the 486 accommodations to receive the distinction. This is not surprising as according to recent research from Booking.com, 70% of people say they have the best time while travelling when they can make themselves at home, with 59% sharing that they like to feel a personal connection with their host or the staff at the accommodation.

To read the full release, visit Booking.com's global newsroom: https://globalnews.booking.com/personal-connection-is-paramount-for-bookingcoms--2016-guest-review-awards/

About Booking.com :

Booking.com is the world leader in booking hotel and other accommodations online. It guarantees the best prices for any type of property - from small independents to five-star luxury. Guests can access the Booking.com website anytime, anywhere from their desktops, mobile phones and tablet devices, and they don't pay booking fees - ever. The Booking.com website is available in over 40 languages, offers over 1.1M hotels and accommodations including more than 575,000 vacation rental properties and covers over 104,000 destinations in 225 countries and territories worldwide. It features over 111M reviews written by guests after their stay, and attracts online visitors from both leisure and business markets around the globe. With 20 years of experience and a team of 13,000+ dedicated employees in 187 offices worldwide, Booking.com operates its own in-house customer service team, available 24/7 to assist guests and ensure an exceptional customer experience.

Established in 1996, Booking.com B.V. owns and operates Booking.com', and is part of The Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN).

CONTACT DETAILS:

For further information, contact the Booking.com Press Office:

mediarelations@booking.com