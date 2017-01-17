THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire
London, January 17
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Monthly Factsheet
The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 December 2016 is now available on the Company's website at:
http://www.mitongroup.com/downloads/fund_factsheets/DIT-Factsheet.pdf
Capita Sinclair Henderson Limited
Company Secretary
17 January 2017
The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.