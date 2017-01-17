Vantaa, Finland, 2017-01-17 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 17 January 2017 at 3.00 pm (EET)



Notification of Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Rumpunen Aku Position: Chief Financial Officer



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05_20170117115325_4



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Cramo LEI: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-01-16+02:00 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009900476



Volume: 825.0 Unit price: 0.00 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 825.0 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 Euro



Further information:



Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045 Ms Merja Naumanen, IR Communication Officer, tel: +358 10 661 1211



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in fifteen countries and in about 330 depots. With a group staff around 2.500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2015 was EUR 668 million. Cramo shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Read more:www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup