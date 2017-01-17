MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTC PINK: SIMFF) is pleased to announce that is has received a purchase order from LG Canada for its Uniden® UM50 4G Cellular Booster Kits to be installed in service vehicles working in remote locations to better increase their cellular coverage.

LG Canada is part of the LG brand, a leader in electronics, information and communication products.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata states, "We are very pleased at the continued growth success of our cellular booster line. We continue to win business with brand name retailers, commercial fleets, government bodies plus new verticals including universities, stadiums, airports, and even churches." Marc continues, "All of these types of businesses rely on perfect cellular coverage for a variety of everyday necessities and this order continues to demonstrate that our Uniden® brand is one of the most reliable solutions in the market."

Uniden ® cellular boosters have wide retail applications for homes, cabins, and cars, and our high-quality boosters allow the company to target numerous verticals in both the enterprise and consumer markets. These commercial opportunities are mostly in urban areas where indoor cellular service can be obstructed while underground or when large cement and steel structures interfere with cell phone towers.

In North America, 80% of cellular calls are made indoors, the area with the lowest probability of cellular coverage, leaving ~75M homes and commercial buildings experiencing dropped calls and slow download speeds.

The Outdoor Antenna captures the cellular signal from the outside of your vehicle and sends it into the Cellular Booster. The Uniden® Cellular Booster amplifies your signal and sends it to your Indoor Antenna. The Indoor Antenna distributes your new strong signal in your troubled area, so you can enjoy crystal clear phone calls and lightning fast data speed.

About LG Electronics Canada

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $49 billion. LG Canada is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of innovative cellular communication systems under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata's "Connected-Vehicle" devices and accessories are specifically designed for professional fleets including trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars and more. Siyata aims to provide greater mobile connectivity for professional drivers and to facilitate replacement of the aging in-vehicle, multi-device status quo with a single device that incorporates voice, push-to-talk, data, and fleet management solutions.

Siyata also markets and sells Uniden ® cellular signal boosters and accessories as well as rugged mobile phones for both the consumer and enterprise markets. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the US, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and www.unidencellular.com to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/16/11G127503/Images/UM50-74e580feb3f9b148bed72b9e87f84779.jpg

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy

VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com