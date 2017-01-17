EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm Berkeley Research Group announced today that Eric Miller has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective January 1, 2017.

"Eric is a valuable component of BRG's leadership team," said BRG Chairman and Principal Executive Officer David J. Teece. "His exceptional experience, insight and judgment are a great benefit to the firm as our business continues to grow rapidly throughout the world."

Miller joined BRG in August 2015 as Senior Vice President-Strategic Initiatives and Risk Management. In that role, he supervised the legal and risk management aspects of international expansion activities, and coordinated BRG's insurance programs and internal restructure, among other responsibilities. He has spent his entire career working at professional services firms, serving as FTI Consulting's general counsel and chief risk officer from 2006 to 2015, at which time he returned briefly to DLA Piper (where he had spent his career until joining FTI) before joining BRG.

"A firm run by and for its professionals is an operating principle that resonates deeply with me," said Miller. "My goal as BRG's general counsel is to build on the solid foundation we have in place, address legal and risk management matters in a principled but pragmatic way and serve as a trusted advisor to our key stakeholders."

Miller succeeds BRG's founding general counsel, Marvin Tenenbaum, who is now Senior Vice President and Special Advisor to the Chairman.

