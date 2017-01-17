Important Branding for Microsoft Stock (MSFT)Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is updating its "Windows 10" software to put a greater focus on data privacy, something which it hopes will become the company's trademark. These changes are more than cosmetic-they could spark a bullish run on Microsoft stock (MSFT stock).The new controls on privacy come in response to changing consumer preferences. Microsoft's proposed "privacy dashboard" allows customers to choose what data is being collected, and tutorials on how to track their.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...