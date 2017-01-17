-- Using flowIPM 1C CIB 1200 V drives down costs and speeds up assembly --

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the launch of a new, deeply integrated Intelligent Power Module for 1200 V applications. The flowIPM 1C CIB 1200 V achieves the deepest level of integration of any power module available on the market today to drive down systems' cost and speed up assembly.

The flowIPM 1C based on a CIB topology (converter inverter brake) features three inverter gate drives, including a bootstrap circuit for high-side power supply. Each leg of the inverter provides current-limiting for circuit protection.

The current rating of this new intelligent power module housed in the new flow 1C housing is also impressive: 14 A 80°C or 30 A 25°C heat sink temperature.

The deeply integrated flowIPM 1C CIB 1200 V module enables manufacturers to slash their overall system's size, cost, and time to market. It also features a brake chopper with integrated gate driveas well as emitter shunts (30 mýO) for vastly improved motion control.

Samples may be sourced on demand from our usual channels.

To learn more about Vincotech's flowIPM 1C CIB 1200 V, please visit: http://www.vincotech.com/IPM-1C

To see Vincotech's entire range of power modules, please visit: http://www.vincotech.com/products/by-topologies.html

