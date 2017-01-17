Global Laparotomy Sponges Market Growth at CAGR of 7.94% - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Laparotomy Sponges Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global laparotomy sponges market to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the period 2016-2020.



Global Laparotomy Sponges Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various laparotomy sponges to key end-users such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is manufacturing of laparotomy sponges by textile companies. The production of medical products is no longer limited to healthcare companies alone. Rapid growth in the healthcare sector has provided opportunities to other sector companies as well to develop healthcare products. For instance, electronics companies are manufacturing healthcare IT products. Similarly, a few local textile vendors are also producing laparotomy sponges and other medical dressing products, such as bandages and operating room towels.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing number of abdominal laparotomy procedures. The growing number of laparotomy procedures is expected to drive the global laparotomy sponges market. The increasing number of laparotomy procedures is due to increased prevalence of intestinal diseases. Further, the growing number of bariatric surgeries are expected to drive the demand in the market, owing to the rise in obesity cases.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is complications involved in the usage of laparotomy sponges. Despite several efforts by hospitals and vendors, retained laparotomy sponges continue to be the number one reported complication after surgery. Retained surgical sponges and other surgical foreign bodies unintentionally left at surgical sites are rare medical errors that have the potential to cause harm to the individual.

Key Vendors:



Derma Sciences

Medtronic

Owens & Minor

Medline



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Unique device identification in healthcare industry



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by technology



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix

