Global Flexible Packaging Market Report 2017-2022: Market was Worth US$104.527 Billion in 2016 and is Estimated to Reach US$138.680 Billion by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Flexible Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.
Flexible Packaging Market was worth US$104.527 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$138.680 billion by 2022, at CAGR of 4.87% over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific region is the biggest market for flexible packaging solutions, followed by Americas (North and Latin America) and Europe Middle East and Africa region.
Most of the demand for flexible packaging solutions is originating from developing economies like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico among others due to high economic growth, increasing population and rising disposable income.
Changing consumer preferences with regards to packaging is also one of the major factors augmenting the demand for flexible packaging products.
Segmentation
The Flexible Packaging market has been segmented by products, material, application, printing technology, end-user industry, and geography as below:
By Products:
- Pouches
- Flat Pouches
- Standup Pouches
- Retort Pouches
- Bags
- Gusseted Bags
- Wicketed Bags
- Others
- Sleeve Labels
By Material:
- Plastic
- Poly Propylene
- Polyester Film
- Poly Ethylene
- Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE)
- High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE)
- Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Others
- Aluminum Foil
- Paper
By Application:
- Food Packaging
- Ready-to-eat foods
- Processed foods
- Bakery foods
- Pet Foods
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
- Beverage Packaging
- Water
- Drinks
- Juices
- Others
- Cosmetics Packaging
- Healthcare Product Packaging
- Blood bags
- Saline Bottles
By Printing Technology:
- Digital Printing
- Flexography Printing
- Offset Printing
- Screen Printing
- Rotogravure Printing
By End-User Industry:
- Food and Beverage
- Healthcare
- Personal and Homecare
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor
- Bemis
- Mondi
- Sonoco
- Wipak Group
- Ball Corporation
- WestRock
- Innovia Films
- Sealed Air
- Printpack
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m9rwhf/flexible
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716