Global Flexible Packaging Market Report 2017-2022: Market was Worth US$104.527 Billion in 2016 and is Estimated to Reach US$138.680 Billion by 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Flexible Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Flexible Packaging Market was worth US$104.527 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$138.680 billion by 2022, at CAGR of 4.87% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is the biggest market for flexible packaging solutions, followed by Americas (North and Latin America) and Europe Middle East and Africa region.



Most of the demand for flexible packaging solutions is originating from developing economies like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico among others due to high economic growth, increasing population and rising disposable income.

Changing consumer preferences with regards to packaging is also one of the major factors augmenting the demand for flexible packaging products.

Segmentation

The Flexible Packaging market has been segmented by products, material, application, printing technology, end-user industry, and geography as below:

By Products:



Pouches

Flat Pouches

Standup Pouches

Retort Pouches

Bags

Gusseted Bags

Wicketed Bags

Others

Sleeve Labels

By Material:



Plastic

Poly Propylene

Polyester Film

Poly Ethylene

Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE)

High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Aluminum Foil

Paper

By Application:



Food Packaging

Ready-to-eat foods

Processed foods

Bakery foods

Pet Foods

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Beverage Packaging

Water

Drinks

Juices

Others

Cosmetics Packaging

Healthcare Product Packaging

Blood bags

Saline Bottles

By Printing Technology:



Digital Printing

Flexography Printing

Offset Printing

Screen Printing

Rotogravure Printing

By End-User Industry:



Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Personal and Homecare

Others

Companies Mentioned



Amcor

Bemis

Mondi

Sonoco

Wipak Group

Ball Corporation

WestRock

Innovia Films

Sealed Air

Printpack

