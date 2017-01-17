Top 200 Molecular Diagnostics Companies 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 200 Molecular Diagnostics Companies Worldwide" report to their offering.

This unique and comprehensive report, identifies and profiles the leading 200 manufacturers and distributors of molecular diagnostics products worldwide. They are located right across the globe from the United States and Europe to India and China.

Profile information for each company in The Top 200 Molecular Diagnostics Companies Worldwide' includes:

- Company Contact Information - Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Addresses

- Key Company Decision Makers - From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers

- Specialised fields such as Company Description, Products, Manufacturers Represented, Clinical Specialties/Diseases, Countries Served, Year Established, Number of Employees, Revenue ($U.S. million), Location Status, Parent Company, Ownership, Stock Exchange/Ticker Symbol.



Did you know?

- As of June 30, 2016, QIAGEN employed 4,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

- OvaGene is unlike any other molecular diagnostics company; their only focus in on women's pelvic cancers and related conditions.

- In July, 2016, Debiopharm Group, acquired a majority holding in GenePOC, Inc., the Canadian developer of affordable, rapid molecular tests that identify infectious agents at the point-of-care.

- Genetic Signatures is seeking to enter the U.S. market with strategic customer relationships and partnerships.

- Q Bioscience Co., Ltd. has been Abbott Molecular's distributor in Thailand since 2009.

- Representing more than ten international leading diagnostic companies, Onkogen Diagnostik Sistemler Ltd., is the leading company in molecular diagnostics in Turkey.

- Rebeca Miramontes Vidal is Chief Executive Officer of Biodist SA de CV, the leader in molecular diagnostics in Mexico.

- In October, 2016, British distributor, YouMed Ltd. announced an agreement with Mobidiag Ltd., a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, to became an agent for Mobidiag's Amplidiag® in-vitro diagnostic tests and compatible system for the detection of gastrointestinal infections.



Report Target Market:

1. Molecular Diagnostics Manufacturing Companies

2. Suppliers

3. Molecular Diagnostics Distributors

4. IVD Industry Associations

