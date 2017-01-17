Precision Farming Market to Reach $7.87 Billion by 2022: Increasing Use of UAVs/Drones in Precision Farming - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The precision farming market, in terms of value, is expected to grow from USD 3.20 Billion in 2015 to USD 7.87 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 13.47% between 2016 and 2022.
The major drivers for the precision farming market include the adoption of new technologies to increase farm efficiency and reduce production cost, increasing global demand for food owing to increasing population, increasing need for monitoring crop health for yield production, and the government's support for adoption of modern agricultural techniques.
This report covers the precision farming market based on offering, technology, application, and geography. The yield monitoring application is expected to hold the largest share of the precision farming market between 2016 and 2022. Soil monitoring is the major application of yield monitoring. Soil monitoring is used to detect soil parameters that are needed for an efficient yield production.
The precision farming market for the services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022. The precision farming market for services is segmented on the basis of five broad categories, namely, system integration and consulting, managed services, assisted professional services, connectivity services, and maintenance and support. The increasing demand for managed and assisted professional services is the major reason behind its high growth rate.
The precision farming market for Variable Rate Technology (VRT) is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022. The precision farming market is divided into three technological segments, namely, Guidance System, Remote Sensing, and Variable Rate Technology (VRT). The adoption rate of VRT is expected to be high compared to other technologies because this technology helps in applying the right amount of input at the right place on the field, which minimizes the input waste and increases the productivity of the land and crop.
Scope of the Report:
Drivers
- Increasing Focus on Farm Efficiency and Productivity
- Increasing Adoption of New Technologies in Farming for Maximum Profitability and Production
- Increasing Need for Monitoring Crop Health for Yield Production
- Government's Support to Adopt Modern Agricultural Techniques
- Increasing Global Demand for Food Owing to Increasing Population
Restraints
- High Initial Capital Investment
- Lack of Technical Awareness in Precision Farming Technology
Opportunities
- Integration of Smartphone With Agriculture Hardware and Software Applications
- Increasing Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones in Precision Farming
Challenges
- Management of Data for Productive Decision Making
- Lack of Standardization in the Precision Farming Industry
Companies Mentioned:
- AG Leader Technology
- AGCO Corporation
- AGJunction, Inc.
- Cropmetrics Llc
- Deere & Company
- Dickey-John Corporation
- Precision Planting, Inc.
- Raven Industries
- SST Development Group, Inc.
- Teejet Technologies
- Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
- Trimble, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Precision Farming Market, by Offering
8 Precision Farming Market, by Technology
9 Precision Farming Market, by Application
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
