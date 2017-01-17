KANSAS CITY, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- OYO Fitness® has surpassed their crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter to help launch the new DoubleFlex® Black, a total-body portable gym that duplicates the benefits of free-weights.

The DoubleFlex Black launched on the Kickstarter website on January 4, 2017 and, quickly gaining traction, reached their $30,000 goal in less than a week. Now with additional momentum and excitement, the OYO Fitness is now just shy from their first stretch goal of $50,000.

The DoubleFlex Black is a total body gym that fits in your pocket and features patented SpiraFlex resistance technology, first developed for NASA, which produces the same benefits as using free-weights. SpiraFlex resistance is applied to both sides of muscle groups during DoubleFlex movements, developing a balanced body in less time. In addition, this is the first exercise device to use this patented "DoubleFlex" feature.

Over 75 total body exercises can be performed in the comfort of the home, office or on the go. Weighing in at less than 2 lbs., the DoubleFlex provides up to 20 lbs. of smooth linear resistance that feels like free-weight resistance.

The original DoubleFlex launched in the 1st quarter of 2016 is experiencing sales success with QVC, Amazon, Brookstone, Herrington's and many other retailers. Building upon this success, OYO has developed the DoubleFlex Black as a professional grade version, manufactured from high strength polymers, and providing additional cable extension and resistance.

"We are thrilled to have reached our DoubleFlex Black Kickstarter funding goal in such a short amount of time," says Paul Francis, CEO of OYO Fitness. "We expect to hit additional stretch goals in the coming weeks."

Francis is no stranger to the fitness industry, as he has partnered in the past with some of the top fitness brands, and has also licensed SpiraFlex to Nautilus®, Inc. to power what many people consider the best home gym yet, the Bowflex® Revolution®.

To learn more about the DoubleFlex Black please visit Kickstarter at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1769337373/30449924?token=424adb6a

About OYO Fitness

OYO Fitness designs, develops and manufactures patented fitness products that include portable and home gyms. SpiraFlex resistance technology has also powered exercise devices for NASA and the Bowflex® Revolution® home under license to Nautilus Inc.

For more information about OYO Fitness please visit www.oyofitness.com. For more information on the DoubleFlex Black please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1769337373/30449924?token=424adb6a

Embedded Video Available

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3099252

Embedded Video Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3099270



Media Contact:

Nadia Duwaik

nadia@marketingmavenpr.com

(310) 994-7380



