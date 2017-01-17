Tailored Temperature Management in Neurocritical Care

LONDON, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Catherine Amey; European Neurological Review, 2016;11(Suppl. 1):2-4; http://www.touchneurology.com/articles/tailored-temperature-management-neurocritical-care

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151014/276718LOGO )



Published recently in European Neurological Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchNEUROLOGY, Catherine Amey reports that despite standard care, temperatures exceeding 37.5°C are common in patients with brain injuries. Temperature control is also often problematic in patients with haemorrhagic or traumatic injuries in which the hypothalamus and temperature control areas are disturbed by the cerebral insult. The effect of cooling on brain swelling has been widely studied in patients in the neuro-intensive care unit and in a systematic review of patients with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), all studies showed that early prophylactic hypothermia from 32°C to 34°C consistently reduced intracranial pressure (ICP) compared with normothermia (37°C). However, high-quality clinical evidence to support the use of normothermia versus targeted temperature management ‰¤35°C in adults is lacking and a randomised controlled trial is warranted. At present, optimal temperature thresholds and duration of temperature management should be tailored to the clinical scenario and the severity of the injury, particularly regarding ICP.

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

http://www.touchneurology.com/articles/tailored-temperature-management-neurocritical-care

Disclosure:Catherine Amey is an employee of Touch Medical Media, Reading, UK. This report is based on a presentation by Mauro Oddo; Department of Intensive Care Medicine, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV), Faculty of Biology and Medicine, University of Lausanne and, as such, has not been subject to this journal's usual peer-review process. This was presented at a symposium sponsored by CR Bard Inc., held during the 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine held in Berlin, Germany, on 5 October 2015. A member of the editorial board reviewed the report before publication.

Note to the Editor

touchNEUROLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes

European Neurological Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of neurology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

http://www.touchNEUROLOGY.com

For inquires please contact:

Carla Denaro - Managing Editor

T: +44 (0) 207 193 6093

managingeditor@touchmedicalmedia.com

Providing practical opinion to support best practice for busy healthcare professionals.