Flight Delays Due to Winter Conditions: refund.me Helps Passengers to Enforce Their Right to Compensation

POTSDAM, Germany, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Winter weather can often affect those travelling abroad, however refund.me (https://refund.me/) can help flight passengers to enforce their right to compensation for delays and cancellations due to winter conditions.

refund.me assists individual airline passengers and business travel buyers in securing compensation (https://www.refund.me/flight-delay/ ) for flight delays, cancellations, missed connections, and re-routings under European Union (EC) 261/2004 legislation.

Airlines are obliged and responsible to run their operations also in winter to avoid delays by all means. Winter flight plans need to provide sufficient time for de-icing at stopovers since this is a standard procedure. Staff shortages due to crew members calling in sick are also often the reason for delays. Travel law experts consider this a conventional operational risk that must not harm the passengers.

"Winter is neither extraordinary nor unexpected. Thanks to your passenger rights, you can claim up to EUR 600 as compensation in case your flight was delayed or cancelled," says Eve Büchner, CEO and founder of refund.me

She recommends passengers concerned to claim their rights: "Airlines are obliged to look after their passengers. The crew is there to take care of you. In case of long delays, they have to organise food and drinks as well as accommodation." Passengers often receive hotel vouchers and vouchers for restaurants at the airport. Any additional costs incurred must be reimbursed. Furthermore, the airline is obliged to provide adequate alternative transport - also within your passenger rights.

About refund.me:

Since its foundation in 2012, refund.me has assisted individual airline passengers and business travel buyers from 145 countries in securing compensation from 350 airlines for flight delays, cancelations, missed connections, and re-routings covered by European Union (EC) 261/2004 legislation. An estimated 11 million passengers per year are eligible for €5.5 billion in compensation for flight disruptions covered under EU 261/2004. There is no financial cost or risk to companies as refund.me operates on a no-win, no-fee basis. Refund.me has a 94% success rate in securing compensation.



Media Contact:

press@refund.me

+49-172-905-18-69

