

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Tuesday morning, boosted by safe haven demand ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.



Markets are hoping for more clarity regarding Trump's bold campaign promises in the coming days.



Gold was up $17 to $1214 an ounce, the highest in more than two months.



On the economic front, the Federal Reserve of New York's Empire State Manufacturing survey for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for a consensus of 8, down from 9 last month.



Traders will also be looking for clues about U.S. monetary policy from a trio of Fed speakers.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak at the Retail's Big Show 2017 event held by the National Retail Federation, in New York at 8.45 am ET.



Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard will discuss the impact of fiscal policy on monetary policy at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. at 10 am ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will deliver a keynote address at the Sacramento Business Review Economic Forecast at Sacramento State University in California, with media and audience Q&A at 6.00 pm ET.



