TEWKSBURY, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Omnify Software, a leading provider of web-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software for discrete manufacturers, today announces that Casa Systems Inc., a worldwide leader in next-generation ultra-broadband access technology, implemented Omnify Empower PLM to replace the use of Excel spreadsheets for managing Bill of Materials (BOMs) and engineering changes.

Casa Systems was growing incredibly fast and they needed to find a solution to support formal engineering change control processes in order to eliminate issues they were experiencing with accountability, delays and lost information. They wanted an intuitive, easy to use and affordable product that would scale with them as they grew. Their primary requirement was that it integrated with their existing engineering design environment.

"I have previous experience with PLM systems so I knew what I was looking for, and after seeing a demo on Omnify Empower I knew it was exactly what we needed," stated Kristin Couturier, Documentation Control Manager/ISO Administrator for Casa Systems. "We found the product to be very intuitive, allows easy access to necessary product information, and offers a price that is right for a small company." Ms. Couturier added that, "the key selling point for us was that Empower PLM talks to our engineering design software, Mentor Graphics DXDesigner, and with other PLM systems it was an additional module at an additional cost."

"Omnify Empower is ideal for growing customers like Casa Systems who need to transition from manual product development processes without the headache of an expensive and difficult to use system," stated David Solimini, Vice President of Sales for Omnify Software. "We are unique because we offer on-premises and hosted deployment options with a scalable and flexible technology platform to support customers' needs for integrations and growth."

Working with their local Omnify Value Added Reseller, Trilogic, Casa implemented a hosted solution that was up and running in two days with everyone using the system fluently within a month. Casa now has automated BOM, Document and Engineering Change management, and is in the process of extending the usage of Empower PLM by creating a bi-directional interface with their Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) system.

Read the full case study online.

About Omnify Software

Omnify Software, the leading provider of business-ready Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions for discrete manufacturers, helps OEMs shorten development cycles, accelerate product innovation and improve bottom-line profitability. Omnify's commitment to customer success has resulted in a unique solution that is quick to implement, easy to use, and provides an open integration platform. Our web-based solution offers flexible deployment options that allow customers to deploy on-premises, hosted or in the cloud. Omnify is well-known for superior customer service, delivering outstanding training, development and support with a team of experienced technology professionals. For more information about Omnify Software Product Lifecycle Management, please call 978-988-3800, email info@omnifysoft.com or visit www.omnifysoft.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube; or subscribe to the Omnify Software RSS Feed.

"Omnify" is a registered trademark of Omnify Software. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Omnify" is a trademark and/or property of Omnify Software. All other trade, product, or service names referenced in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contacts:

Alaine Portnoy

Omnify Software

Email Contact

978-988-3800



Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications

Email Contact

617-536-8887



