VERONA, ITALY and CHAPEL HILL, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- CROS NT, a patient centric and data driven CRO, today announced today the opening of its new office in Bangalore, India. The Bangalore office is the fourth global office established by CROS NT in the last six years, including branches in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"We are delighted we have added to our capability with a new team in India," said Andrew MacGarvey, CEO of CROS NT. "With the Bangalore location, CROS NT is now able to provide a valuable resource in response to our customers' needs. We are now operating over an extended day, which offers Sponsors almost 24-hour access to our project teams. It is very exciting to take our company into a new region and we have further plans in regard to the Asia-Pacific region which will build on this move."

Expanding to the Asia-Pacific region, particularly to India, is part of CROS NT's growth strategy to tap into the extensive talent pool in the region. The additional resourcing and extended geographic reach allows CROS NT to meet the growing needs of its client base looking for expert, talented resources for data-centric outsourcing solutions.

"Our approach to this venture is to embed CROS NT's core values in the new team which reflects our commitment to quality and innovative solutions in the market," said CROS NT Chairman Paolo Morelli. "This ensures trusted and collaborative partnerships with our customers that meet or exceed their clinical study expectations."

The geographic expansion also comes at a time when CROS NT has widened its service offering to include a full-service model that combines expert biometrics with clinical operations and monitoring.

About CROS NT

Founded in 1993, CROS NT is a patient centric and data driven CRO providing services from feasibility to clinical study reporting for Phases I-IV and medical device trials. We have offices in Europe, USA and India. CROS NT's services include regulatory, project management, monitoring, data management, biostatistics, programming & analysis, pharmacovigilance and medical writing -- and accompanying eClinical applications (data visualization, EDC, IWRS, ePRO, etc.). All services are underpinned by strong clinical and biometrics project management. We offer our customers a very experienced, attentive, adaptable and flexible study team that works much like an extension of their own team.

