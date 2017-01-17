SARASOTA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Biotica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Biotica), a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid-based medicines for Neuropathic pain, Cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Esophagitis, and Immune Enhancement, announces today that it has begun strengthening the company by the formation of its board of advisors. Biotica's newly formed Board of Advisors includes scientists with deep knowledge of Biochemistry, Molecular Genetics, Enzymes, Cell Biology and Protein Chemistry. They will help guide Biotica in shaping its strategy and defining the next generation of cannabinoid-based medicines. The advisory board is comprised of the following individuals:

Mahamane Mamadou, Ph.D.

Dr. Mamadou is a distinguished member of the scientific advisory board. His Ph.D. degree is in Cell Biology and Protein Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Mamadou has many years of experience in teaching, research and consulting activities in the areas of protein chemistry, enzymology (purification, characterization, assays), cell and molecular biology, regulation of gene expression, food sciences and nutrition, environmental health, biomedical engineering, biotechnology, dietary supplements (enzymes, antioxidants, vitamins, neurotransmitters, hormones, herbal extracts) and nutritional genomics. He is an invaluable member of our community.

Nicholas Seeds, Ph.D.

Dr. Seeds is Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry & Molecular Genetics at the University Of Colorado School Of Medicine, and founding director of their Neuroscience Center. He is a prominent expert in the function of the extracellular proteases: tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) and urokinase plasminogen activator (uPA) and their inhibitors in the nervous system. His honors include a NASA fellow, NSF Postdoctoral fellow with Dr. Marshall Nirenberg at NIH, Fogarty Senior International fellow, and a Jacob Javits Distinguished Neuroscience Investigator (NIH). Dr. Seeds' research has focused on development of the nervous system and the importance of tPA and uPA in neural development and regeneration. In addition, his lab has studied the role these proteases play in synaptic plasticity associated with learning, and recovery of diaphragm function following a C2 spinal cord injury. More recently Dr. Seeds has shown that tPA activity is markedly inhibited in the Alzheimer's disease brain due to a major increase in its inhibitor neuroserpin; thus leading to reduced levels of plasmin, one of the major proteases capable of degrading and Removing amyloid-beta from the AD brain.

"Each advisor brings essential knowledge and experience, providing immediate impact to Biotica," says Dr. P.C. Sundareswaran, CEO of Biotica. "These new additions signal our commitment to building the future of cannabinoid research and cannabinoid-based medicines."

Biotica Pharma is positioning to be a world-class research and development facility in endocannabinoid drug development. Biotica plans to set-up a state-of-the-art research and development lab to enhance the BPRx platform and rapidly expand its research capabilities. Biotica's research includes specific programs for eosinophilic esophagitis, Alzheimer's disease, frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson's disease and severe, chronic pain. For each of these diseases, there is a dire need for new therapies. Depending on the disease, our therapies will use a BPRxTM platform to optimize the synergistic combination of photo and endocannabinoids to modulate disease pathology and progression. By significantly decreasing the production of relevant signaling and causative molecules at targeted sites within various tissue systems, the goal is to address the underlying biology of the disease and make a meaningful difference for patients. Our talented team of scientists, scientific advisors, and board directors is working to accelerate breakthrough treatments for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

About Biotica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biotica Pharmaceuticals, a Delaware company, is an early-stage biotech founded by a group of pioneers in cannabis technology landscape and FutureWorld Corp (OTC PINK: FWDG). Biotica, a biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, will engage in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid-based medicines. It will operate through three segments: 1) Commercial, 2) Drug delivery systems and methods such as hydrophobic, 3) Cannabinoids Research and Development for Neuropathic pain, Cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson, Esophagitis, and Immune Enhancement. Currently Biotica has one location in Florida and soon plans to add a second facility housing the lab in the State of Florida.

To request further information about Biotica Pharmaceuticals, please email us at info@bioticapharma.com, log onto our website at http://www.bioticapharma.com or visit us at our Facebook page facebook.com/bioticapharma or on Twitter @bioticapharma.

