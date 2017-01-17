TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 --Patriot One Technologies Inc., (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, is pleased to announce it has entered an agreement with VGroup Concepts of Orlando, Florida.

The partnership will create a demo showcase of the Company's NForce CMR1000 software solution and radar device from January 2017 through January 2018. The parties furthermore agreed to install the NForce CMR1000 solution and radar device at VGroup entertainment properties around the Orlando area before the end of the term with the ultimate goal of establishing a "safe districts" initiative.

"The Events of June 12, 2016 at the Pulse Nightclub are forever etched in the hearts and minds of the citizens of Orange County, the United States, and the World. It was the deadliest attack by a single shooter in United States History. Our partnership with Patriot One is a positive step toward our goal of making, and continuing to make, the City of Orlando, Orange County, Florida, its residents and all of our visitors safe in the tourist entertainment capital of the world," said VGroup Concepts Operating Managing Partner, Jeff Gitto.

Mr. Gitto is also a founder and active member of the Church Street Revitalization project for Downtown Orlando; through a joint venture focused primarily on the Church Street Entertainment District. In addition, Gitto is a named stakeholder to the City of Orlando Nightclub Task Force charged with making the city's entertainment district as safe as it is vibrant, which drives him to seek out new safety and security solutions for the community and business owners, and which helped lead him to Patriot One's NForce CMR1000 solution.

Martin Cronin, CEO & Director of Patriot One Technologies, Inc. notes, "We are very excited to partner with VGroup Concepts with our NForce CMR1000 pilot program, and to further help the City of Orlando, Orange County, and the great State of Florida's desire to create the world's safest entertainment center. Our number-one goal at Patriot One is to offer a solution that works with today's security professionals to help deter, detect and defend against active threats of violence on innocent citizens everywhere."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Martin Cronin"

CEO & Director

About VGroup Concepts:

VGroup Concepts is a respected management company representing a group of notable venues in the Downtown Orlando area delivering various quality forms of entertainment and social experiences. As an operating member, it is the company's mission to coordinate with various partners to brainstorm, analyze and develop new and unique nightlife and dining concepts for the Downtown Orlando region -- an area that continues to grow in both residency and tourism.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL):

Patriot One has developed a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, NForce CMR1000 can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Inquiries

+1 (888) 728-1832

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com



