MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Progressive Care Inc. (OTC PINK: RXMD), through its subsidiary Pharmco LLC, a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, and the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, announces a new Resource Center for the exclusive use for residents of Century Village of Pembroke Pines, FL.

Century Village are large, gated retirement communities in South Florida. Of the four communities, PharmCo, has opened a resource center in Century Village of Pembroke Pines. The Pembroke Pines community has an estimated 15,000 residents over the age of 55. PharmCo, with its exclusive kiosk located within the village, is entitled to participate in all resident events and the ability to market the brand on the property.

The Resource Center will provide residents of Century Village with access to information about their prescriptions and the ability to video conference with a technician or pharmacist in the PharmCo filling facility in North Miami Beach.

"The residents of Century Village have been asking for pharmacy services to be located on-site," stated S. Parikh Mars, CEO. "It was quickly determined that PharmCo was the only pharmacy capable of meeting the needs of the residents with our free-same day delivery, extensive medication inventory, and staff of highly trained pharmacy technicians and pharmacists. We are excited about the opportunity to work directly with the residents of this retirement community and their physicians to greatly improve the quality of their healthcare services."

Common Shares Issued and Outstanding:

As of January 17, 2016 the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding stood at 344,607,607 shares. This amount is net of the number of shares owned by PharmCo, LLC of 1,718,000.

About Progressive Care

