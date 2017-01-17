Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Grant of share options 17-Jan-2017 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Hellenic Capital PLC ('Hellenic' or the 'Company')* *Grant of options* Hellenic is pleased to announce that, in accordance with the members meeting held on 16 November 2016 where it was agreed that directors would not take remuneration until the net assets of the company reached GBP500,000 but would receive share options, that 9,000,000 share options have been granted as follows: Gavin Burnell 2,000,000 Mark Jackson 5,000,000 Graham Jones 2,000,000 The options, exercisable at 0.4p, have a ten year life, and will vest immediately. The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for this announcement. CONTACT DETAILS: Mark Jackson Tel: 01482 794654 Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited Hugh Oram Tel: 020 7464 4090 17 January 2017 Language: English ISIN: GB00B2PKKY27 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HECP OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 3757 End of Announcement EQS News Service 537127 17-Jan-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2017 08:01 ET (13:01 GMT)