sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

88,50 Euro		-0,42
-0,47 %
WKN: 890167 ISIN: US0126531013 Ticker-Symbol: AMC 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,37
89,18
14:42
88,52
89,24
14:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP
ADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP0,660,00 %
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION88,50-0,47 %