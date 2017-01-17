TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Editor's Note: There is one map associated with this news release.

Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MOO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's wholly owned subsidiary, Primary Petroleum Company USA, Inc., has been approached by American Geophysical Corporation ("AGC") (www.americangeophysical.com) to market the Company's 3D Seismic.

The Company has engaged AGC to actively market the Primary Petroleum seismic database, as shown below, and includes locations of the Company's coverage on all data searches in the area. AGC has reached out to it various clients currently working in the northern Rockies region to solicit any interest in the Corporation's 3D Seismic.

The goal of the Company is to license its 3D Seismic which the Company believes will lead to future opportunities for potential joint ventures, partnerships or farm in agreements.

About Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp.

Mooncor is a junior oil and gas exploration company. Mooncor holds interests in lands in the Pondera and Teton Counties in Northwestern Montana, the Muskwa / Duvernay liquids rich shale gas area in Hamburg, Alberta, and in southwest Ontario where the focus has been on conventional oil and gas opportunities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including Mooncor conducting extended production tests on two suspended wells by September 31, 2015, or at all. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although Mooncor believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Mooncor disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

To view the map associated with this news release, please visit:

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170117-1082935.jpg

Contacts:

Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp.

Allen Lone

Chief Executive Officer

905.275.7570

atlone@mooncoroil.com



