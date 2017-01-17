Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2017) - Bearing Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BRZ) ("Bearing" or the "Company") has received drill results from Li3 Energy Inc ("Li3"). from the ongoing exploration program at the Maricunga lithium brine project located in Chile (the "Maricunga Project"). Bearing has signed a binding LOI with Li3 to acquire its interest in the Maricunga lithium brine project as announced on December 11, 2016. Li3 holds a 17.67% shareholding in Minera Salar Blanco S.A., a Chilean company formed to create a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") among Li3, Minera Salar Blanco SpA ("MSB") and Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) ("Lithium Power") with respect to the Maricunga Project. MSB and Lithium Power hold a 32.33% and 50% interest in the Joint Venture, respectively. Under the terms of the Joint Venture, Lithium Power has agreed to fund exploration and development costs with both Li3 and MSB having a free carry until the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Lithium Power is completing a drill program which is anticipated to be done in January 2017, and is focused on drill testing of tenements outside of the existing resource area, and which will lead to a revised resource estimate due in H1/2017.

Exploration Results

Assay results for four holes are provided all of which were drilled on "old code" tenements. Results were initially released by Lithium Power on November 11, December 7 and December 21, 2016 and are summarized below (c.f. Table 1). Highlights include results from Hole M1 that reported 1,447 mg/L lithium over 75m and hole S5 that returned 1005 mg/l lithium over 186 m. All holes bottomed in lithium bearing brine. Drill holes were vertical and represent true thicknesses.

Table 1 Summary of Results

Hole Total Depth (m) Tenure From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li (mg/l) K (mg/l) M10 200 Cocina 150 190 40 1239 8611 M1 77 Cocina 2 77 75 1447 9903 M2 198 San Francisco 0 198 198 931 6605 S5 200 Salamina 14 200 186 1005 6934

Assay results released are from exploration drilling on the Cocina, San Francisco and Salamina tenements (c.f. Figure 1).

Cocina (2 holes) - Hole M10 was drilled to a depth of 200 metres near the centre of the tenement and returned an average grade of 1,239 mg/l lithium over the 40-metre sample interval with a peak of 1,571 mg/l lithium. Hole M1 was drilled to a depth of 75 metres near the northern edge of the tenement and returned an average grade of 1,447 mg/l lithium over the 75-metre sample interval with a peak of 1,946 mg/l lithium.

San Francisco (1 hole) - Hole M2 was drilled to a depth of 198 metres along the western edge of the salar and returned an average grade of 931 mg/l lithium over the 198-metre sample interval with a peak of 1,700 mg/l lithium.

Salamina (1 hole) - Hole S5 was drilled to a depth of 200 metres near the northeast edge of the tenement and retuned an average grade of 1,005 mg/l lithium over the 186-metre sample interval with a peak of 1,270 mg/l lithium.

Figure 1: Maricunga Salar Tenement Map showing location of drill holes