

CIT Group Inc. (CIT), a provider of commercial lending and leasing services, announced the appointment of Paul Tufaro as Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, effective immediately. Tufaro will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer Robert Rowe.



Tufaro joins CIT after six years at Citigroup Inc., where he most recently served as the global head of the corporate compliance group within the compliance department. In that role, he led a large team in executing the enterprise-wide prudential bank regulatory and privacy compliance programs, as well as core compliance processes, including those related to risk assessments, metrics and analytics, and corporate policy. Prior to Citigroup, he served in various roles in both legal and compliance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and Evercore Partners. Earlier in his career, Tufaro worked as an attorney in the bank regulatory practices of the international law firms Mayer Brown and Sidley Austin.



