EQS Group-News: King's Bay Gold Corp. / Key word(s): Expansion/Interim Report King's Bay Substantially Increases Lynx Lake Cu-Co Land Package in Labrador 2017-01-17 / 14:29 *King's Bay Substantially Increases Lynx Lake Cu-Co Land Package in Labrador* Vancouver, January 17th, 2017 - *King's Bay Gold Corporation (TSX.V: KBG), (FSE: KGB1)*, operating as *"King's Bay"*, a mining exploration and development company based in Vancouver, is pleased to announce that, as a result of preliminary data compilation, the company has decided to increase the Lynx Lake Copper/Cobalt property in Labrador area from its original size of *20* square kilometers to approximately *240* square kilometers. King's Bay believes that, in order to adequately cover the geological structures and geophysical signatures of interest, the property must be extended to the south west. The upcoming airborne electromagnetic survey will be strategically placed within the new land area in order to explain some of the surface electromagnetic anomalies that have been discovered during surficial reconnaissance. *Kevin Bottomley states* "The increase in our land holdings by over 10 times shows a strong commitment to better understanding what type of mineralized system we may be dealing with in a more regional sense". King's Bay has filed a *NI 43-101 technical report* on the Lynx Lake Copper/Cobalt property on SEDAR. To download the full report, please click the link below. http://bit.ly/2isYoiD [1] The Lynx Lake Project has returned historical grab samples assaying up to *1.39% Cu*, *0.94% Co*, *0.21% Ni* and *6.5g/t Ag*. Government regional low resolution residual magnetic surveys and preliminary handheld electromagnetic surveys done by local prospectors have shown strong conductors beneath the overburden, and provide incentive to explore the area further for additional subsurface mineralization. The Project is located directly adjacent to a 3 phase powerline and the Trans-Labrador Highway. *NI 43-101 Disclosure* Edward Lyons, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. *On Behalf of the Board*, Kevin Bottomley CEO, President *Forward-Looking Statements* This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the Company may not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans, changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on current data that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected viability of the project, that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mine cannot be obtained. The forwardlooking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law End of Corporate News Language: English Company: King's Bay Gold Corp. Suite 1450, 789 West Pender Street BC V6C 1H Vancouver Canada Phone: +1 604 681 1568 E-mail: info@KingsBayRes.com Internet: www.KingsBayRes.com ISIN: CA49579Q2099 Valor: A2AN0E Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin; Open Market in Frankfurt; Canadian Venture Exchange, Toronto End of News EQS Group News Service 537137 2017-01-17 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=56f37221b6698755336ced1fb54e2250&application_id=537137&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 17, 2017 08:29 ET (13:29 GMT)