SAN DIEGO, CA and WOBURN, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- PcVue, Inc., the North American affiliate of ARC Informatique and HMI/SCADA software automation solution provider, will showcase its new Contextual Mobility Solution at DistribuTECH 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center January, 30 through February 2.

The massive adoption of smart mobile devices by manufacturing engineers and plant operators is creating new opportunities and also new challenges for mobile workers. Today, automated systems in the plant and the enterprise generate large amounts of data that must be pre-filtered before presenting relevant information to smart mobile devices given the smaller screen size. Moreover, the way in which people interact with smart mobile devices differs from the way in which people interact with laptop and workstations. Historical approaches to monitor, diagnose, maintain and control industrial and building assets must be reconsidered.

PcVue developed a system that is proactively and securely presenting relevant contextual information, to the right person, at the right location and at the right time in order to make better and more effective decisions that ultimately save time and money. This new mobility infrastructure takes advantage of innovative micro geolocation technologies such as IPS (Indoor Positioning System) and the long-standing Global Positioning System (GPS), both of which are standard features of today's mobile devices.

PcVue's Chief Operating Officer, Edward Nugent states, "Mobile workers are now able to automatically get relevant information on their mobile devices that is pertinent to their location, the assets under their charge and their operational role without the need to navigate menus. This disruptive innovation allows for dramatically improved performance and increased operational efficiency and safety."

PcVue is a provider of advanced HMI/SCADA software solutions. For more than 30 years, ARC Informatique and its affiliate PcVue Inc. have been developing, marketing and supporting innovative component-based solutions used by VAR's, OEM's and System Integrators for automation of buildings, energy, industry, infrastructure, transportation, oil & gas and water & wastewater management. Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts and backed by ARC Informatique's global reach, PcVue Solutions are used by Fortune 500 and multinational corporations around the world. www.pcvuesolutions.com

