RPM Acquires Manufacturer of Specialty Chemicals for the Infrastructure Industry

MEDINA, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that it has acquired Prime Resins to be part of its USL Group. Prime Resins is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and equipment for infrastructure construction and repair. Headquartered in Conyers, Georgia, Prime Resins has annual net sales of approximately $7 million. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, were not disclosed.

Prime Resins' product line includes a broad range of polyurethane and epoxy grouts, foams, adhesives and coatings. They are primarily used for leak sealing, concrete structural repair, slab lifting and soil stabilization. Product applications include highways, roads, bridges, airport runways, sewage systems and retaining walls.

The USL Group is comprised of several business units that provide a wide array of coatings, products and services for infrastructure projects, including bridges, roadways and car parks. It is based in the U.K. and has operations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the U.S.

"Prime Resins will operate within our USL Group of companies and will continue to be led by its founder and president, David Barton," stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and chief executive officer. "We intend to drive its top-line growth by leveraging the Prime Resins sales force to bring more of USL's differentiated product technologies to the U.S. infrastructure market. At the same time, we will improve its bottom line through access to RPM's raw materials purchasing network."

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services across three segments. RPM's industrial products include roofing systems, sealants, corrosion control coatings, flooring coatings and other construction chemicals. Industrial companies include Stonhard, Tremco, illbruck, Carboline, Flowcrete , Euclid Chemical and RPM Belgium Vandex. RPM's consumer products are used by professionals and do-it-yourselfers for home maintenance and improvement and by hobbyists. Consumer brands include Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane and Testors. RPM's specialty products include industrial cleaners, colorants, exterior finishes, specialty OEM coatings, edible coatings, restoration services equipment and specialty glazes for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Specialty segment companies include Day-Glo, Dryvit, RPM Wood Finishes, Mantrose-Haeuser, Legend Brands, Kop-Coat and TCI. Additional details can be found at www.rpminc.com and by following RPM on Twitter at www.twitter.com/RPMintl.

For more information, contact Barry M. Slifstein, vice president - investor relations, at 330-273-5090 or bslifstein@rpminc.com.

