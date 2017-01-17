Madalena Provides Oil Pricing Update

CALGARY, Alberta, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

(All dollar figures are expressed in United States Dollars)

Madalena Energy Inc. ("Madalena" or the "Company") (TSXV: MVN and OTCQX: MDLNF) has been advised that a majority of producers and refiners in Argentina, at the request of the government, have signed a 2017 Medanito crude oil pricing agreement (the "Agreement") allowing for convergence with international Brent pricing over the coming months. International Brent oil prices have been trading at approximately $55.00 per barrel to date in 2017.

A summary of Medanito monthly crude oil pricing for 2017 is as follows:

2017 $/Bbl January $59.40 February $58.70 March $57.90 April $57.20 May $56.50 June $55.70 July - December $55.00

Further, the Agreement outlines that should international Brent pricing be reached and remain higher than $1.00 above the monthly Medanito floor price for 10 consecutive days, the Agreement will be suspended and international Brent pricing adopted. Should international Brent pricing fall below $45.00 for 10 consecutive days, the Agreement will be reviewed.

For the first nine months of 2016 Madalena realized an average oil price of $62.10 per barrel which incorporated an average discount from the Medanito benchmark of approximately $5.00 per barrel. In the fourth quarter of 2016, Madalena expects to realize an average oil price of approximately $54.00 per barrel.

About Madalena Energy

Madalena is an independent, Canadian headquartered, Argentina focused upstream oil and gas company with operations in four provinces of Argentina where it is focused on the delineation of unconventional resources in the Vaca Muerta shale, Lower Agrio shale and Loma Montosa oil plays. The Company is implementing horizontal drilling and completions technology to develop both its conventional and resource plays.

Madalena trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.

Reader Advisories

Forward Looking Information

