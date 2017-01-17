Anchorage-based Quintillion is deploying Ciena's (NYSE:CIEN) 8700 Packetwave Platform to support the first phase of its 15,000-kilometer intercontinental subsea fiber system that is planned to connect Europe and Asia by way of the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic. With power and space limitations in the North American Arctic, the compact size and low power consumption benefits of the 8700 efficiently provides a scalable, secure and reliable solution.

Key Facts:

Quintillion's Phase 1 network build in Alaska will connect Nome and Prudhoe Bay, with branches into four rural coastal communities: Barrow, Point Hope, Wainwright and Kotzebue. Additionally, construction is underway for a new terrestrial fiber system between Prudhoe Bay and Fairbanks that will also provide a fiber link between the continental United States and the Arctic. These areas have limited options for connectivity. Quintillion's upgraded system will greatly reduce the cost of connectivity and provide improved access to critical healthcare, commercial and educational applications. The network is scheduled to be in service in 2017.

Deploying Ciena's carrier Ethernet MEF 2.0 certified 8700 powered with WaveLogic coherent optics, will give Quintillion the foundation for a critical, low-latency and diverse Asia-Europe architecture, along with an alternate path for terrestrial offload of data to the U.S. mainland for its wholesale customers. Additionally, Quintillion's Alaska service provider customers will be able to leverage the scalable, reliable and low-latency connectivity to improve service delivery to end-users.

Quintillion is also utilizing Ciena's PinPoint Advanced Fiber Analytics and SLA Portal. These advanced software capabilities will use the data captured by Ciena's unified management software, which provides highly customizable network monitoring to improve network reliability and add protection and quality assurance for end users.

Executive Comments:

"Quintillion's system will bring improved connectivity to underserved areas in Alaska, with plans to provide a vital alternate route for low-latency connectivity to and from the United States when subsequent phases are complete. Ciena's 8700 and advanced software capabilities allow us to build a high-capacity and reliable network that can support our needs today and for years to come."

- Matt Peterson, Vice President Network Management, Quintillion

"For network operators today, leased space and energy costs are primary contributors to surging monthly operating expenses that are only expected to increase. By deploying Ciena's 8700, which also achieves industry-leading energy efficiency, Quintillion benefits from a solution that is not only better for the environment, but also for its bottom line."

- Jason Phipps, General Manager and Vice President, North America, Ciena

About Quintillion

Headquartered in Anchorage, Quintillion is bringing affordable, high-speed broadband service options to Alaska on a wholesale basis. Quintillion, together with its partners, is changing Alaska's middle mile capabilities with the construction of new fiber optic cable systems including subsea fiber optic cable from Prudhoe to Nome with additional connections into Barrow, Wainwright, Point Hope and terrestrial cable from Fairbanks to the oil and gas industrial sector at Deadhorse/Prudhoe Bay. The Alaska portion of the Quintillion Subsea Cable System is the first phase of a planned multi-phase international subsea cable system that when complete will connect Europe to Asia along the Lower Northwest Passage, providing a diverse and shorter route between the two continents. For more information, please visit www.Qexpressnet.com.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

