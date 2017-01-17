Curtiss-Wright licenses Shutter Valve technology for exclusive industries

Today, Clarke Industrial Engineering (Clarke) announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with Curtiss-Wright Corporation (Curtiss-Wright), whereby Clarke's patented and proprietary Shutter Valve™ technology will be exclusively available to Curtiss-Wright for the Worldwide Naval Defense MarkettheUS Maritime Homeland Security Market, and the Commercial Nuclear Power Market.

The Shutter Valve design is "whisper quiet"even in extreme operating conditions and provides limitless and precise flow control, zero pressure drop, and full port operation, along with reduced turbulence, cavitation and water hammer. Greatly reduced costs compared to other valves is generally achieved through its very low torque requirement providing for less expensive actuators. From an ongoing cost perspective, the valve is easily maintained and its compact design allows for simple installation, repair and removal.

"We are very excited to partner with one of the world's finest industrial companies. Curtiss-Wright has an excellent reputation for innovation and quality, precision manufacturing and cutting-edge technology for over 100 years, starting with the Wright Brothers," said Kyle Daniels, President and CEO of Clarke. "Curtiss-Wright's strong market position and Clarke's industry leading valve technology are a natural combination."

James White, Senior General Manager of the Valve Group within Curtiss-Wright's Industrial division states: "Curtiss-Wright is committed to advancing our position in the industrial valve space and providing innovative solutions for our customers. As a result of this agreement, we will be able to leverage many of our existing technologies toward the implementation of the Shutter Valve in our target markets. This is an exciting and complementary addition to Curtiss-Wright's existing product portfolio of valve technologies."

About Clarke Industrial Engineering

Founded in 2011, Clarke Industrial Engineering provides premium high quality industrial control valves to industries worldwide. Using aeronautical and aerospace design principles, Clarke has developed the Shutter Valve, the first major innovation in industrial valve design in the last fifty years. The Shutter Valve technology can be easily scaled or customized to meet any challenging requirements and environments. Clarke is strategically pursuing additional Value Added Resellers, OEM's and licensing partners. View our corporate profile video at:http://www.clarkeindustrialengineering.com/about/news/

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright Brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,400 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

