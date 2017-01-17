SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- TimefireVR Inc. (OTCQB: TFVR) (the "Company"), a software development company focused on virtual reality content, today announced the appointment of Tristan Parrish Moore as Creative Director.

Since 2010 Mr. Moore has been actively working in game, simulations, and film development with companies such as THQ, Redacted Studios, Lion's Gate, Warner Bros., and others. In recent years he Co-Founded Broken Windows Studios, an independent game development company with a focus on experiential titles including Grave VR and Reflections, the grand prize winner of the 2016 Global VR Challenge in Shanghai, China. His ambition, depth of experience, and previous success in developing great content inspired the TimefireVR team and Tristan to align forces.

"Working with Tristan and watching him inspire our staff with his depth of knowledge made this collaboration essential," stated John Wise, Founder and President of TimefireVR. "Sharing a passion to enable others to discover their talents while delivering an environment safe for creative exploration and social interaction was a requisite that Tristan has in abundance. His contribution to Hypatia will be a perfect fit."

TimefireVR has been in development of Hypatia, an ambitious project that will bring a large scale experiential and collaborative destination into a social context with a deep emphasis on entertainment, commerce, and ultimately education. Mr. Moore has been loosely collaborating with TimefireVR for more than a year prior to formally bringing his vision to Hypatia. With his incredible ability to rally a team around a common goal, he will play a key role in helping TimefireVR take Hypatia through alpha in February and beyond.

"When I started work with TimefireVR, I was impressed with the team's passion and dedication to solving hard problems," commented Tristan of his time working with the company. "Hypatia is a world that fuses social interaction with the type of personal engagement that only VR can bring. I am really happy to be able to apply my own experience to the project and help it succeed. I have been helping the team over the last few weeks get ready for a major reveal of content and we are really excited to show it off. You will be impressed with what is possible in Hypatia."

About Broken Window Studios

Broken Window Studios is an independent developer working on experiential games for PC, consoles and virtual reality. www.brokenwindowstudios.com/

About TimefireVR Inc.

TimefireVR Inc. is an Arizona based Technology Company established in mid 2014 to develop a virtual reality application platform ("Hypatia"), built on the pillars of social interaction, commerce, cultural immersion, and entertainment. Hypatia is a curated virtual reality destination on a massive scale, influenced by some of the most visited cities in the world, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Venice, Paris, London and New York. TimefireVR's VR platform will provide an environment for collaborative participation and experiential learning in a safe environment where creativity and curiosity are rewarded. Hypatia's Alpha launch is anticipated in early 2017 with expectations of being a VR destination content leader. A trailer for Hypatia can be seen at www.timefirevr.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of TimefireVR's products and future monetization, including our anticipated launch timing for Hypatia. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the future condition of the capital markets in general and the market for microcap securities, the public's and future investors' reaction to and acceptance of virtual reality, and software bugs that could delay TimefireVR's successful development of its Virtual Reality platform. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

