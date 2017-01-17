SUISUN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- WPCS International Incorporated (NASDAQ: WPCS), a full-service low-voltage solutions provider in the business of developing, installing and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual and security systems, today announced $1.5 million new contracts signings in December 2016. Since April 30, 2016, the end of the Company's last fiscal year, backlog has increased 31.3% to $17.3 million as of December 31, 2016.

Sebastian Giordano, Chief Executive Officer of WPCS, commented, "Long-standing relationships with current customers and change orders on existing projects continue to fuel steady growth in our business and were the predominant sources of December's new contract signings, including:

$715,000 for wireless remediation cabling at a top medical center; and,

$205,000 for running cable for a paging and security system at a major hospital.

We believe that our growing backlog, the Company's highest levels since July 31, 2014, bodes well for potential future revenue as we head into the latter part of fiscal 2017."

ABOUT WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED

WPCS is a full-service, low-voltage solutions provider, installing and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual and security systems for public services, healthcare, energy and corporate enterprise markets in the United States. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions, superior project management and best-in-class products and technology. For more information about WPCS, please visit www.wpcs.com.

