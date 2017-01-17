WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - The U.S. Conference of Mayors will announce a new campaign to protect the tax exemption for municipal bonds, the key financing source for cities and counties to build hospitals, schools, water and sewer systems and roads and highways. President-Elect Donald Trump has spoken out in favor of the tax exemption, and the nation's mayors want to ensure he can keep his promise by building support for the exemption in the U.S. Congress.

Starting today, a record number of more than 300 of the nation's mayors will convene in Washington, D.C. at the Capital Hilton Hotel to engage with Administration officials, Congressional members and business leaders to ensure the economic health of America's cities on the eve of the Presidential Inaugural, Tuesday, January 17th to Thursday, January 19 th .

Highlights of the three-day convening include sessions on Transportation and Infrastructure, Healthcare, Public Safety, Immigration, Energy, Water, Education & the Workforce and a New Mayors Session with more than 75 first-time attendees preregistered for the meeting.

Press Guidance: Press MUST register to attend the meeting at -- http://usmayors.org/85thWinterMeeting/press_registration.asp. On-site registration will also be available with current press credentials at the Capital Hilton in the New York Room (2nd Flr). A draft AGENDA and list of PREREGISTERED MAYORS are available at www.usmayors.org. All business/daytime sessions are OPEN to the press unless otherwise indicated. ALL EVENING EVENTS ARE CLOSED.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.

WHAT: OPENING PRESS CONFERENCE OF THE 85th USCM Winter Meeting: Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM President ® New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, USCM Vice President (D) Columbia (SC) Mayor Stephen Benjamin (D) Tom Cochran, USCM CEO and Executive Director + U.S. Mayors from across the country

WHEN: Tuesday, January 17th at 11:30am - 12:30pm ET

WHERE: Statler Room | Capital Hilton | 1001 16th St, NW | Washington, D.C. | 202-393-1000

