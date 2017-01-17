Verisae Acquisition Provides Momentum for Prospects in the DACH Region

Accruent, the world's leading provider of real estate, facilities and asset management software, has opened a new office near Dusseldorf, Germany.

This new office will help support Accruent's resellers and implementation partners in the utilities sector, such as ESN GmbH, Robotron GmbH, BTC Business Technology Consulting AG and others. Accruent's recent acquisition of Verisae laid the groundwork to continue expansion activities in Germany.

Germany, the largest energy market in Europe, is experiencing major changes driven by a regulation package from the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy. Regulatory mandates for the adoption of smart meters have increased the demand for smart grid technologies, forcing utilities to handle a skyrocketing number of requests, such as installations, meter maintenance activities and broad smart meter replacement programs.

With the large number of utilities in the region, the market will benefit from Accruent's solutions. Accruent's existing utility customers in Germany are gaining value from the Accruent solutions and are providing the momentum for this expansion. In addition, there are other opportunities for Accruent with potential resellers and implementation partners.

RWE, the German utility giant, is using Accruent's mobile workforce management solution for the planning and control of the full rollout of smart meters throughout RWE's regional companies, including innogy, SE, a subsidiary.

"We welcome this expansion into the region," said Winfried Engländer, Head of Operations, innogy Metering GmbH. "We're glad to have found a competent partner who is growing its business and strengthening its commitment to the German market."

"We're excited about the growth prospects we see on the horizon," said John Borgerding, CEO of Accruent. "There is a strong demand for our offerings and this expansion into the DACH region creates new opportunities for Accruent and our partners."

About Accruent

Accruent helps real estate, facilities and asset leaders deliver long-term, world-class operational and financial performance through industry-specific suites that deliver greater customer value. Accruent's solutions are at work in more than 5,800 leading organizations worldwide, including 40 of the top 100 retailers, 25 percent of the Fortune 500, 40 percent of leading universities, all 4 of the top U.S. wireless carriers, 55 percent of U.S. hospitals as well as leading service providers managing more than eight billion square feet of property. Founded in 1995, Accruent is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with locations across the U.S. and in Canada, China, India and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.accruent.com.

