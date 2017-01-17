Research and Markets - Global Operational Intelligence Market Growth at CAGR of 12.39%, 2017-2021 with Flexeye, OpenText, Splunk & Vitria Technology Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global operational intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of 12.39% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global operational intelligence market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the the revenue generated from software subscriptions, installations, updates, licenses, maintenance costs, and professional services. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing need for real-time decision-making. OI provides flexible, integrated, and real-time decision-making support to the top management in an organization. It improves responsiveness across an organization. Diverse elements of multinational environments, such as language, currency, and accounting standards, are covered in a single software package. It also provides better analysis and planning capabilities, enabling efficient management of business data.



One of the major trends in the market is the integration of OI with social media. A decade ago, social media was not advanced enough to integrate with software. Currently, organizations can share a detailed description of their products and services through social media to reach potential customers worldwide. Many large organizations and SMEs are adopting this technology to integrate and upgrade software to obtain the best ROI from social media platforms.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of skilled professionals. There is a lack of talented professionals, who are required to leverage the full potential of OI technology. It requires a multidisciplinary team of trained and skilled statistical data scientists, business analysts, infrastructure professionals with data virtualization knowledge, and solution designers with knowledge of handling the data in Hadoop and other related platforms. However, in this competitive business environment, service providers are adopting competitive strategies for cost cutting and limiting the investments in training and educating the professionals.



Key Vendors:



Flexeye

OpenText

Splunk

Vitria Technology

Other Prominent Vendors:



Axway

IBENOX

Intelligent InSites

Kinaxis

OpsVeda

Oversight Systems

CACI

Space-Time Insight

SQLstream

IFS

XMPro

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market description



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Five forces analysis



Part 08: Market segmentation by deployment type



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Buying criteria



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t3tbkj/global

