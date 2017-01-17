Magirus wins two important contracts in Italy and Germany

Firefighting vehicles specialist Magirus has been awarded two major frame contracts for the Italian and German Firefighting Brigades, totaling some 200 units.

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --At the end of 2016, Magirus, a brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), achieved two important results, which further strengthen its production schedule for 2017.

The Firefighting Brigades of the Italian Ministry of Home Affairs awarded Magirus the frame contract for up to 100 firefighting vehicles. This contract, valid for three years, comprises the delivery of the "APS" (Auto Pompa Serbatoio) tank pumpers, the main urban firefighting vehicle in Italy.

The new Magirus "APS" configuration is based on the Eurocargo 4x2 chassis from Iveco, CNH Industrial's commercial vehicles brand, together with the Magirus Team Cab, the safest crew compartment on the market. Furthermore, a set of state-of-the-art devices such as the Electronic Stability Program, tire sensors, front/rear cameras with recording system and full LED lighting will enable the most advanced and safest firefighting functionality and operation. The call-off order of the first 30 units has already been placed at the turn of the year.

At the end of November, the Fire Department Institute of North Rhine-Westphalia IdF, one of the largest German training centers for firefighters, chose Magirus for a major order of up to 109 units. This frame contract entails the manufacturing and the delivery of Magirus LF-KatS firefighting vehicles over a period of four years, to 2021. The brand's exceptional quality and the Magirus Team Cab were also decisive factors for this contract.

The first 27 units for the Fire Department Institute have already been ordered. The handover ceremony will be held at the Magirus Experience Center in Ulm, Germany, home of the brand's customer center for firefighting technology.

