Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Block Listing Application

17 January 2017

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Blocklisting application

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") has made an application to the UK Listing Authority for a blocklisting of 19,000,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (the "Shares") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Company has seen strong demand for its Shares which has been reflected in the Shares trading at an average premium to net asset value of 7.1% over the last three months. The Company therefore intends to pursue an issuance programme through its corporate broker, Winterflood Securities Limited, with a view to managing the Company's premium to net asset value. Any Shares issued under the issuance programme will only be issued at a premium to net asset value (plus costs) and will be accretive to existing shareholders.

The Shares issued under the blocklisting will be issued pursuant to the Company's issuance programme to meet excess market demand for the Shares. The net proceeds from the issue of new Shares will be used to reduce the Company's borrowings and/or invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The blocklisting is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 18 January 2017.

For further details please contact: