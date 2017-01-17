Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2017) - Canamex Resources Corp. (TSXV: CSQ) (OTCBB: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) ("Canamex") is pleased to provide assay results from the fall drilling campaign at the Bruner gold project in Nye County, Nevada.

The Company completed 23 holes focused on in-fill drilling at the Paymaster resource area. Twenty of the 23 holes intersected gold above the cut-off grade referenced in the PEA for the project. Hole B1608 intersected 18.3 meters (16.5 meters true width) of 5.88 gpt (grams per tonne) Au and 25.1 gpt Ag, including a core high-grade zone 7.6 meters wide (6.85 meters true width) of 13.1 gpt Au and 51 gpt Ag. The higher grade intercepts correspond to silicified and quartz-veined rocks. Results are summarized in the table below. True thicknesses range from 75% to 100% of reported thicknesses, depending upon the inclination of the various drill holes. Individual true widths of each of the drill hole intercepts announced herein remain to be determined based upon detailed analysis of each drill section.

Numerous individual assay intervals above 7 gpt Au were encountered, leading management to believe that the capping grade of 7 gm/tonne (gpt) Au which was applied to the resource estimation at the Paymaster zone in the PEA can be lifted, or at least raised to something closer to 12-15 gpt Au. The capping grade was applied in the resource estimate because a significant number of the previous Paymaster database assays above 7 gpt Au came from historically collected underground channel samples which were not statistically represented in the drill hole data base at the time of the resource estimate. The increased drill density in the area surrounding the old workings provides sufficient drill hole assay data to reconsider the application of a capping grade in future resource estimations. Roughly half of the ounces estimated in the Paymaster resource area are not included in the NI43-101 resource estimate as a result of the grade capping applied.

The Company has also completed three groundwater test holes to a depth of 500 feet each in the proposed leach pad area on patented claims. No groundwater was encountered, which is as anticipated. This information is critical to allow the Company to commence the project permitting process with the State of Nevada Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and should mitigate the need for ground water monitoring wells.

Greg Hahn, President and COO and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

QA/QC Statement

Drill hole samples are stored on site and are retrieved by an independent contractor and transported in their custody to the ALS Minerals laboratory in Reno/Sparks, Nevada, where they were dried, crushed, pulverized, and analyzed by ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, BC for gold and silver. Duplicates, blanks, and standards were inserted at regular intervals for QA/QC purposes. All drill samples are prepared by crushing the entire sample to 70% passing 2mm size, splitting out 250 grams of sample and pulverizing this split to 85% passing -75 microns in size. From the 250 gram pulp 30 grams is split out for fusion and fire assay with an AA finish. If results return 3 g/tonne Au or greater, the lab performs a 30 gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish from the same pulp. In addition, a second sample is prepared by crushing the sample down to 90% passing 10 mesh and proceeding to a rotary split of 1 kg that is pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. From the 1 kilogram pulp 30 grams is split out for a second fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Bruner Project

Paymaster 2016 Drilling Results



Hole ID

From (ft)

(m)

To (ft)

(m) Thick

(ft)

(m)

gpt Au

gpt Ag B1608 200 61.0 260 79.3 60 18.3 5.88 25.08 including 200 61.0 225 68.6 25 7.6 13.10 51.00 B1614 75 22.9 85 25.9 10 3.0 0.44 3.25

125 38.1 150 45.7 25 7.6 3.23 10.18

205 62.5 230 70.1 25 7.6 0.49 21.80 B1606 165 50.3 185 56.4 20 6.1 3.48 5.13

225 68.6 270 82.3 45 13.7 0.87 2.83 B1605 150 45.7 190 57.9 40 12.2 1.69 7.05

215 65.5 280 85.4 65 19.8 2.38 7.65 B1604 95 29.0 100 30.5 5 1.5 1.43 7.00

185 56.4 235 71.6 50 15.2 1.61 4.95 B1609 195 59.5 240 73.2 45 13.7 1.07 2.99 B1610 115 35.1 145 44.2 30 9.1 0.93 8.40 B1611 115 35.1 145 44.2 30 9.1 1.35 5.85

165 50.3 200 61.0 35 10.7 0.32 8.97 B1612 95 29.0 120 36.6 25 7.6 1.27 3.24 B1622 85 25.9 130 39.6 45 13.7 1.20 2.35

175 53.4 205 62.5 30 9.1 0.89 6.38

285 86.9 300 91.5 15 4.6 1.67 17.80 B1615 140 42.7 230 70.1 90 27.4 0.41 3.59 B1616 55 16.8 90 27.4 35 10.7 0.76 3.34

105 32.0 190 57.9 85 25.9 0.37 2.66 B1617 135 41.2 160 48.8 25 7.6 0.75 4.02

95 29.0 200 61.0 105 32.0 0.34 3.05 B1618 55 16.8 85 25.9 30 9.1 0.88 3.95

120 36.6 195 59.5 75 22.9 0.43 2.73 B1619 90 27.4 190 57.9 100 30.5 0.37 1.52

90 27.4 135 41.2 45 13.7 0.47 1.51

230 70.1 270 82.3 40 12.2 0.37 3.95 B1620 90 27.4 145 44.2 55 16.8 0.65 4.14

90 27.4 115 35.1 25 7.6 1.19 7.00 B1621 80 24.4 115 35.1 35 10.7 0.33 1.79 B1623 120 36.6 155 47.3 35 10.7 1.00 7.33 B1607 165 50.3 210 64.0 45 13.7 0.53 3.83 B1602 30 9.1 60 18.3 30 9.1 0.28 7.53

230 70.1 255 77.7 25 7.6 0.32 3.26 B1601 NONE













B1603 NONE













B1613 NONE

































