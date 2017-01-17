OTTAWA, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Editors note: There are 4 images accompanying this press release.

Introducing new ParticleShop™, the brush plugin that gives professional photo editors and compositors the ability to create incredible images that were previously too time consuming or even impossible to achieve - right within Photoshop. ParticleShop builds on its renowned Particle™ Brushes with new support for Dynamic Speckles and F-X Effects, powerful brush technologies never available before outside of the industry's digital art standard, Corel® Painter®. Photoshop and Lightroom users can now instantly access more than 100 new brushes to create looks that are more realistic, organic and fantastic than ever.

New ParticleShop brushes take advantage of Particle, Dynamic Speckle and F-X Effects technologies to deliver a fast and responsive photo editing experience with truly unique and personalized results. In just minutes, users can achieve more natural, hand-painted effects with thick pronounced strokes, luscious smears and pointillist looks that expressively distribute color within the speckles. Use one brush to create photo-realistic effects that spring, flow, gravitate or glow based on your unique expression; then grab another to experiment with strokes that bulge, diffuse, pull and twirl.

"Every creative professional knows the feeling of settling for good enough when the look they wanted to achieve alludes them. Maybe the deadline was too tight or you simply didn't have the right tools to get to your vision. The new ParticleShop gives you access to hundreds of unique brushes to apply virtually any effect you can imagine in a more responsive, expressive and organic way," said Chris Pierce, Product Manager, Corel Digital Arts.

The new ParticleShop is free to current users and includes a Core Pack with 11 all-new brushes. Users can also choose from 6 new brush packs leveraging the new Dynamic Speckles and F-X Effects brush technologies: Impression Pack, Blenders Pack, Expressive Pack, Grunge Pack, Nature Pack, and Creepers Pack. ParticleShop now gives users access to more than 350 unique brushes for realizing their creative vision.

ParticleShop is a plugin for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Adobe Lightroom, CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite, CorelDRAW® Technical Suite, Corel® PaintShop® Pro, and Corel® AfterShot™ Pro. The new ParticleShop includes a core pack of 11 new brushes and is available for $49.99 USD or as a free update for all registered owners.

Additional brush packs may be purchased online or in-app. To learn more and see the incredible artwork achieved with ParticleShop, visit: www.painterartist.com/particleshop.

Corel is the proud creator of Corel® Painter®, the world's most realistic paint program. Whether you're a budding artist or a creative professional, Painter gives you the freedom to create digital art without boundaries. The Corel Paint Program lineup also includes Painter® Essentials, the complete home art studio, ParticleShop, a Particle brush plugin for Adobe users, and mobile apps that let you create digital art on the go.

Boasting some of the industry's best-known brands, Corel's product lines also include CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite, Corel® PaintShop® Pro, Corel® VideoStudio®, MindManager®, Roxio®, Pinnacle™ and WinZip®. For more information about Corel Paint Programs, please visit www.corel.com.

