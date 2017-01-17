Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-01-17 15:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special closed-ended type investment company INVL Technology and BAIP UAB (legal entity code 301318539, registered address A. Juozapaviciaus str. 6, Vilnius, Lithuania) has signed the private placement bonds agreement.



On 17 January 2017 INVL Technology acquired EUR 1.55 million of bonds issued by its portfolio company BAIP UAB. Annual interest rate of bonds - 7.625 percent. Bonds currency - Euro. Bonds mature on 30 June 2017.



BAIP UAB will keep money raised in the bond issue in a separate account and do not plan to use the funds for the company's operational activities. BAIP UAB will use money raised in the bond issue to ensure the participation in a foreign tender.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Kazimieras Tonkunas INVL Technology Managing Partner e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt